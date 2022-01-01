Go
Tony Boloney's

GOOD GRUB FOR BAD A$$ PEOPLE

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

72 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (420 reviews)

Popular Items

House - BYO Fries$5.00
🏆 Ole'®$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese.
🏆 Food Network Guy Fieri Cheesesteak Battle
🏆 LIVE with Kelly & Michael Nationwide Competition
🏆 Star Ledger Best Cheesesteak in New Jersey
🏆 Featured on Bitchin’ Kitchen, Cooking Channel, Vice Action Bronson Show & 1,000s more
Ducktown Melt$14.00
shaved ribeye, smoked bacon, garlic aioli, fresh mozzarella on garlic bread
Geppetto$13.00
house parm sub. salted ricotta, fresh basil, shaved pecorino, seeded roll, extra virgin olive oil
Cacio Pepe Mac Balls (3)$12.00
black pepper & pecorino macaroni balls
Classic Cheese - Slice$3.05
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
General Genghis$15.00
general tso, sesame seed, wonton, scallion, smoked mozzarella
General Khan
mongolian tso's sauce, sesame seed, hot honey, crispy wonton
Po Doc Carver$14.00
fried chicken, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, smoked mozzarella, sour dill pickles
Classic Cheese (BYO)$12.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

72 Ocean Ave

Long Branch NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
