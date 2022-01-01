Go
Tony Boys Sandwich House

Fast Casual Dining with freshly prepared
Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches
Boars Head Cold Cuts
Ribeye Cheesesteaks
Chopped Salads

18E Mt. Pleasant Ave

Popular Items

#1$9.99
Turkey Provolone
Choose$2.99
American$10.99
American cheese , tomato , lettuce , Hellmans mayo
Lancer$10.99
STUDENT FAVORITE
Melted Cheddar , Bacon , Ranch
#10$10.99
Fresh Mozz , Roasted Peppers, Balsamic
Cobb$12.99
Romaine grilled chicken,blue cheese,bacon avocado tomato onion house dressing
Ceasar$8.99
Shaved Parm , House Made Croutons
Drunk$10.99
Often imitated but never duplicated!!!
Our famous vodka sauce and fresh mozz
Lumpy$10.99
Melted Mozz , Bacon , Coleslaw , 1k Dressing
West coast$10.99
Smashed Avocado , Bacon , Swiss , Mayo
18E Mt. Pleasant Ave

Livingston NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
