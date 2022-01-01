Go
Toast

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

2900 W. Anderson Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mama Mia
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese
12" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$10.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter, Marinara
Caesar
Homemade Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan
Ranch-a la carte$0.50
Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara
Greek
Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Carnivore
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
Margherita
Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil
See full menu

Location

2900 W. Anderson Lane

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

District Kitchen + Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cabo Bob's Burritos

No reviews yet

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

No reviews yet

Shortie’s inspired by the New England Greek-style pizza is traditionally characterized by the thick, pan-style pie with a heavy oregano flavor and cooked in a greased pan, resulting in crispy edges and a fried bottom crust. Amir and executive chef MacKenzie Viglianco transformed that style into Shortie’s signature “ATX Style” pizza by using local staples, Barton Springs Mill heirloom wheat and Texas Olive Oil. The pies are prepared in a cast-iron skillet, creating the buttery crust and crispy edges that are reminiscent of the Northeast’s version, but with airy pockets and a perfect crust-to-topping ratio. Fun relaxing environment with a beautiful roof top patios where families and friends can enjoy delicious pizzas and sandwiches.

Jack Allen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston