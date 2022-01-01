Go
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd

Popular Items

Carnivore
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers
Margherita
Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil
Mama Mia
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Extra Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Mozzarella, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
12" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$10.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
Ranch-a la carte$0.50
Primo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Pizza Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Black Olives
Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara
Caesar
Homemade Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan
16" Coal Fired Cheese Pizza$14.99
Choose Toppings to Add to our Classic Coal-Fired Cheese Pizza.
Location

3800 East Palm Valley Blvd

Round Rock TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

