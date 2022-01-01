Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd
Popular Items
Location
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
CORK & BARREL
WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE
MasFajitas
At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.
The Kenney Fort
Traditional British Pub Grub!
The Oaks at Forest Creek
Come in and enjoy!