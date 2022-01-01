Go
Tony & Elaine's - North End

A red sauce Italian joint

111 North Washington Street

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$14.99
w/marinara
Garlic Bread$7.99
mozzarella, herbs
Eggplant Parmesan$24.99
mezzi rigatoni, mozzarella,roasted peppers, basil
Pasta alla Vodka$19.99
rigatoni, vodka sauce, parmesan, breadcrumbs
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.99
spaghetti & our meatballs with marinara
House Salad$12.99
iceberg, cherry tomatoes, shaved parm, red onion, cucumber, italian dressing
Cacio e Pepe$18.99
spaghetti, parmesan, black pepper
Bolognese$22.99
tagliatelle, meat ragu, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$25.99
mezzi rigatoni, mozzarella, basil
Caesar Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parm
Location

111 North Washington Street

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
