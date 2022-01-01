Tony & Elaine's - North End
A red sauce Italian joint
111 North Washington Street
Popular Items
Location
Boston MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
