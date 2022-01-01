Go
Tony Joe's House of Great Eats

Tony Joe's House of Great Eats is a unique eatery; featuring outdoor dining & Stickman Brews' very own Taproom, serving their craft beer & PA wines.

1161 Ridge Road

Popular Items

Cali Cheeseburger$13.00
Stromboli Cheesesteak$12.99
Steak House Caesar$9.00
Italian Hoagie$12.50
Crispy Chicken Wings$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak$13.50
Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries$9.00
Large Boardwalk Pizza$13.00
Crispy Asian Pork Potstickers$10.00
Steak Sandwich$13.00

1161 Ridge Road

Pottstown PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
