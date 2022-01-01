Tony Sacco's
COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!
350 E LeClaire Rd
Location
350 E LeClaire Rd
Eldridge IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
