COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!

350 E LeClaire Rd

Popular Items

Personal Boss Pie$13.00
Italian Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Signature Seasoned Olive Oil
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Roasted Chicken Breast Combined with Melted Cheese & Buffalo Sauce. Served with our Baked Crostini
Whole Order Garlic Rotolis$7.00
Oven-baked bread knots with our signature roasted garlic olive oil, topped with Romano & Basil
Large Boss Pie$22.00
Italian Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Signature Seasoned Olive Oil
CYO Large Cheese$16.00
Create your own large. Add toppings for $2.50 each.
CYO Calzone$11.00
Create your own Calzone. Includes choice of up to 3 ingredients. Add $1.50 for each additional topping.
Papa Sacco's Penne$12.00
Penne, Marinara, Mozzarella, Oregano & Basil with Sausage, Mushroom and Onion
Roasted Chicken Wings$9.00
Served with Celery Sticks & our House-Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Mama Sacco's Alfredo$12.00
Penne, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan, Oven-Roasted Garlic Oil; Topped wiht Basil and Feta
350 E LeClaire Rd

Eldridge IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
