COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!

Popular Items

CYO Calzone$11.00
Create your own Calzone. Includes choice of up to 3 ingredients. Add $1.50 for each additional topping.
Large Loaded Pepperoni$20.00
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Deli Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Side House Salad$5.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onion, Croutons
CYO Medium Cheese$12.00
Create your own medium. Add toppings for $2 each.
Large Boss Pie$22.00
Italian Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Signature Seasoned Olive Oil
Mama Sacco's Alfredo$12.00
Penne, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan, Oven-Roasted Garlic Oil; Topped wiht Basil and Feta
CYO Personal Cheese$7.00
Create your own personal. Add toppings for $1.50 each.
CYO Large Cheese$16.00
Create your own large. Add toppings for $2.50 each.
Roasted Chicken Wings$9.00
Served with Celery Sticks & our House-Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Papa Sacco's Penne$12.00
Penne, Marinara, Mozzarella, Oregano & Basil with Sausage, Mushroom and Onion
201 Florence Avenue

Granger IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
