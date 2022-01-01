Go
Tony Sacco's

COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!

PIZZA

7850 Mentor Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Order Garlic Rotolis$8.00
Oven-baked bread knots with our signature roasted garlic olive oil, topped with Romano & Basil
Insalata Di Casa$10.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boild Egg
CYO Medium Cheese$12.00
Create your own medium. Add toppings for $2 each.
CYO Personal Cheese$7.00
Create your own personal. Add toppings for $1.50 each.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Roasted Chicken Breast Combined with Melted Cheese & Buffalo Sauce. Served with our Baked Crostini
Large Margherita$22.00
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, signature garlic oil, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, topped with fresh Basil.
CYO Large Cheese$16.00
Create your own large. Add toppings for $2.50 each.
Roasted Chicken Wings$9.00
Served with Celery Sticks & our House-Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Takeout

Location

7850 Mentor Ave

Mentor OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
