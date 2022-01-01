Go
Tonyburgers - Herriman

Best Burgers, Fries, and Shakes in Utah! Locally created and locally owned!

11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$4.99
Large Fries$4.99
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
Regular Fries$3.79
1 Fry Sauce is included with a Regular Fry.
Tiny Tonyburger Meal$6.49
Beef Burgers
Build your burger here! Select a size and the toppings to build the ultimate “YOU” burger!
Tony's Southern
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce
Smoove Garlic
White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
Ol' Reliable
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce
Onion Strings$4.99
1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.
Milk Shake$5.59
Location

11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500

Herriman UT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
