Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

Bee Caves

12800 Hill Country Blvd

Popular Items

HH Zucchini Sticks$6.99
Italian breadcrumbs, Parmesan, lemon aioli.
Feature Pasta$15.99
Spicy Rigatoni : Rigatoni--Spicy Vodka Sauce--Ciola's Family Recipe Sausage "
Fettuccini Alfredo$14.99
Cream, Parmesan.
Shrimp Fra Diavalo$17.99
Linguini, spicy marinara, shrimp.
Chicken Scarpariello$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast, Italian sausage, mixed sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, light tomato sauce, spaghetti.
Chicken Limone$15.99
Coal Fired Half Chicken--Lemon--Herbs--Garlic--Olive Oil--Roasted Zucchini
Feature Entree$17.99
Chicken Oreganata : Sauteed Oregano Chicken--Garlic White Wine Sauce--Linguine
Coal Fired Ziti$14.99
Basil, Ricotta, marinara, Provolone, Parmesan, Mozzarella.
Homemade Lasagna$15.99
Italian sausage, ground beef, marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan.
Eggplant Parmesan$14.99
Spaghetti marinara.
Location

12800 Hill Country Blvd

Bee Cave TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
