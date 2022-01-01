Go
Tony's Baltimore Grill

Est. 1927.. An Atlantic City Institution dishing up AC's best pizza and Italian comfort eats in an old-school interior.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2800 Atlantic Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

All Green Peppers$13.75
House Salad (for 2)$10.50
CHEESE PIZZA$11.75
All White$11.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.75
$$ 1/2 Loaf Bread w/ Butter$1.00
Side Ravioli$7.50
BUILD YOUR OWN$11.75
All Mushroom$13.75
French Fries$5.00

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2800 Atlantic Ave

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 am
