Tony's Baltimore Grill
Est. 1927.. An Atlantic City Institution dishing up AC's best pizza and Italian comfort eats in an old-school interior.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2800 Atlantic Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2800 Atlantic Ave
Atlantic City NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
Nearby restaurants
SJI Atlantic City Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Ri Ra
Rí Rá is located in “The Quarter” of the Tropicana Casino on the south end of the famed Boardwalk. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Atlantic City. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub that is a hot-spot for locals and visitors alike; offering an impressive line-up of live music, a comprehensive drink list and fare that exceeds pub standards.
Cuba Libre Atlantic City
Come on in and enjoy!
Gilchrist at Tropicana
Breakfast and lunch, dine in or take out.