Tony's Italian Deli

6825 S. Fry Rd #500

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meatball$11.95
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread
Zapp's Chips$1.69
The Sinatra$12.95
House made Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella balls, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Genoa Salami and Sopressata on Italian Bread
The Stallone$12.95
House made Pesto, Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sopressata and Provolone Cheese on a Crusty Italian roll. Served Cold
The DeVito$11.95
Genoa Salami, Ham, Marinara, Pepperoni, Marinara and fresh Mozzarella on a Crusty Italian Roll. Served Hot
Turkey Melt$13.95
Roasted Turkey, Apple Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Roma Tomatoes - with Crusty Italian Bread
Cannoli$3.95
Italian pastry filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese, cherry and sprinkles
Chicken Parm$11.95
Marinara, Italian Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread
The Lucky$11.95
Genoa Salami, Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone - Served Hot - on Crusty Italian Bread
The Danza$14.95
1/2 the sandwich has Corned beef and the other 1/2 has Pastrami with Deli Mustard, Provolone and Swiss Cheese on a crusty Italian roll. Served Hot
Location

6825 S. Fry Rd #500

Katy TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
