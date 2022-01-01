Go
Toast

Tony's Italian Deli

https://www.toasttab.com/tonys-italian-deli-6825-s-fry-rd-500/rewardsSignup

6825 S. Fry Rd #500

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Éclair$3.49
Pastry filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing
Turkey Melt$13.95
Roasted Turkey, Apple Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Roma Tomatoes - with Crusty Italian Bread
Zapp's Chips$1.69
The Sinatra$12.95
House made Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella balls, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Genoa Salami and Sopressata on Italian Bread
The Danza$14.95
1/2 the sandwich has Corned beef and the other 1/2 has Pastrami with Deli Mustard, Provolone and Swiss Cheese on a crusty Italian roll. Served Hot
The DeVito$11.95
Genoa Salami, Ham, Marinara, Pepperoni, Marinara and fresh Mozzarella on a Crusty Italian Roll. Served Hot
The Lucky$11.95
Genoa Salami, Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone - Served Hot - on Crusty Italian Bread
Meatball$11.95
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread
Chicken Parm$11.95
Marinara, Italian Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread
The Stallone$12.95
House made Pesto, Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sopressata and Provolone Cheese on a Crusty Italian roll. Served Cold
See full menu

Location

6825 S. Fry Rd #500

Katy TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Tuesday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crust Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

Whiskey River West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ginger Thai

No reviews yet

Welcome to Ginger Thai!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston