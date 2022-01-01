Tony's Italian Deli
https://www.toasttab.com/tonys-italian-deli-6825-s-fry-rd-500/rewardsSignup
6825 S. Fry Rd #500
Popular Items
Location
6825 S. Fry Rd #500
Katy TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tuesday
Come in and enjoy!
Crust Pizza Co.
Perfection Right Down to the Crust
Whiskey River West
Come in and enjoy!
Ginger Thai
Welcome to Ginger Thai!