Tony's of West Reading

Old fashioned pizza and hand crafted subs made in the heart of West Reading, PA.

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite) • $$

Avg 4.7 (109 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Large Round Cheese$11.99
10" CHICKEN Cheese-steak$10.99
Sliced chicken breast grilled with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce if you do not want red sauce.
10" Il Diavolo$11.50
Hot dry cured capicola, hot dry cured soppressata, Genoa salami, sharp provolone, and spicy Diavola spread.
The Passyunk Prime$14.50
Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz.
10" Korean Chicken Philly$10.99
If you like buffalo chicken, you're going to love this! It's our new Korean Chicken Philly. All natural sliced chicken tossed with grilled scallions, gochujang sauce & white American cheese sauce with roasted garlic aioli on a seeded roll.
Cannoli
Homemade cannoli filled to order with whipped sweet ricotta and chocolate chips.
10" Rustic Italian$11.50
Genoa salami, dry cured capicola, 18 month aged prosciutto di Parma, sweet soppressata, and sharp provolone. Please select oil, vinegar, or mayo, or your sandwich will be prepared DRY.
10" Cheesesteak$12.50
Shaved ribeye grilled and seasoned to perfection with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce when ordering online if you do not want red sauce.
Garlic Parmesan Truffled Fries
Jersey Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite)

West Reading PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
