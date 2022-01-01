Tony’s On Main Street

Schlafly Bankside

St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

