Tony's Pizza

Tony's Pizza
We're ready to take your order.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

117 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke$1.50
Calzone Ricotta & Mozzarella$10.75
LARGE Build Your Own Pizza$20.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
French Fries$3.50
Steak Grinder$11.75
Sauteed Shaved Steak with your choice of Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers
Chicken Patty Grinder$9.85
With Lettuce, Tomato and Provolone Cheese
Fried Mozzarella$8.95
SMALL Build Your Own Pizza$11.75
Plain or Buffalo Wings$7.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

117 Main St

Willimantic CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

