Tony's Steakhouse & Bar

FOR OVER 65 YEARS, LOVERS OF FINE FOOD AND SPIRITS HAVE TRAVELED NEAR AND FAR TO A CHARMING RIVER TOWN CALLED ALTON TO DINE AT THE WORLD-RENOWNED TONY’S RESTAURANT. TONY’S HAS BEEN OWNED AND OPERATED BY THE TONY AND EDIE VENTIMIGLIA FAMILY SINCE 1954.

102 W 9TH STREET

Popular Items

Pepperloin Kabob$24.00
Marinated Beef Tenderloin Bites Rolled In Half Cracked Pepper and Topped with Garlic Butter
New York Style Cheesecake$5.00
Small Italian House Salad$4.00
Lettuce, onion, cheese, tomato & a pepperoincini pepper
Pepperloin Kabobs for 4$64.00
4 Kabobs, Salad, & Pasta or Potato
2 TWO TOPPING PIZZA FAMILY MEAL$25.00
2 Two topping pizzas, pan of salad & bread
(Not available Fridays & Saturdays.)
8 Oz Pepperloin$35.00
Hand Cut Marinated Beef Tenderloin Rolled In Half Cracked Pepper and Topped with Garlic Butter
Tony's Special$20.00
14" Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms and choice of Regular or Canadian Bacon
Cheese Pizza$14.00
14" Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Sweet Pizza Sauce, with your choice of toppings.
Asiago Cheese Dip$9.00
Creamy Baked Asiago Cheese Dip with Baked Pita Points
Date Night Dinner for 2$55.00
Complete with Steak or Salmon, salad, potato, wine and dessert.
102 W 9TH STREET

Alton IL

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm - 12:00 am
