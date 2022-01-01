Go
Tony's Tacos

Italian Taqueria

281 Main Street

Popular Items

Guac & Chips (4oz/8oz)
handmade fresh guacamole
Cod Club$6.30
fried cod fish, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, shredded cheese
Classic Carne Asada$5.00
juicy steak, onion, cilantro, Tony's mild green sauce
Short Rib Peter Luger®$5.50
shredded beef short rib, mashed potato, peter luger steak sauce
Shrimp & Mango$5.99
grilled jumbo shrimp, rice, mango, spicy mayo, cilantro
Classic Pollo$4.50
shredded chicken, onion, cilantro, Tony's milk green sauce
Chicken Club$5.50
chicken cutlet, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, shredded cheese
Large#3 Taco Combo$14.99
Any 3 tacos plus a choice of soft drink or margarita
Churro Dulce de Leche$3.50
10"- crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside-stuffed with dulce the leche, served with a side of Nutella®
Small#2 Taco Combo$11.50
Any 2 tacos plus a choice of soft drink or margarita
Location

281 Main Street

Huntington NY

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
