Tony's Cafe

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1030 McHenry Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)

Popular Items

Popeye Omelette$11.00
Spinach, bacon and swiss cheese
Kids "Sophia"$6.00
Kids combo plate (AKA a "Sophia") comes with 1 pancake, 1 egg, and your choice of 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
2 Southern style biscuits, sausage gravy and hash browns or grits
The 2 X 4$13.00
2 Pancakes or french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 2 eggs
Garbage Potatoes & Eggs$12.00
American fried potatoes with onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs
Greek Omelette$12.00
Gyro meat, spinach, onion, tomato and feta cheese
Kids 1 Egg Breakfast$6.00
1 egg any style with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links and hash browns
Rebekah's Avocado Toast$11.00
Whole grain toast, fresh avocado, 2 poached eggs & tomato slices
Simple Sally$9.00
Classic breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese, and eggs. Made on your pick of bread and served with hash browns or grits
Half Order of Biscuits & Gravy Combo$9.00
half order of biscuits and gravy with two eggs, two bacon or two sausage and hash browns or grits
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1030 McHenry Ave

crystal lake IL

Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
