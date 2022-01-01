Go
Tonys Pizzeria

Home of the FAT Tony Cheesesteak!

12800 Frederick Rd, West Friendship

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
12 pc Wings$16.99
Traditional bone-in wings (no breading)
Fat Tony Meat Trio Calzone$10.49
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon
16" Cheese$11.99
Location

Maryland MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

