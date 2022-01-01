Tonys Pizzeria
Home of the FAT Tony Cheesesteak!
12800 Frederick Rd, West Friendship
Popular Items
Location
12800 Frederick Rd, West Friendship
Maryland MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Gladiators Pizza and Deli
Please Call to Order (410) 489-3000
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
An alluring boutique restaurant, mad chef kitchen & bar, offers a modern take on traditional cuisine in a welcoming and intimate atmosphere. Featuring fresh ingredients and influences from various modern cuisines; This gastro-pub houses a wide selection of diverse spirits, fine wines, signature cocktails, and craft beers. The new american cuisine paired with gracious service provides an extraordinary and memorable affair. Whether your mixing your own cocktail in our industrial bar area or gathering around a table in our rustic dining room – together we turn our creative energy into a spectacular dining experience. yes, chef.
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
Come in and enjoy!
Grille 620
Grille 620 is an American grille featuring a seasonally inspired menu with a focus on seafood and steaks. A rustic look yet a high-style approach to contemporary American cuisine in an inviting atmosphere creates a unique dining experience. Guests may enjoy a variety of oysters from the raw bar while relaxing on our patio during the summer season. An extensive wine list by the glass and bottle, a distinctive selection of craft beers, and our knowledgeable staff will round out the experience. Menus change frequently to showcase local and fresh ingredients.