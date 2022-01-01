Go
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Salt. by Triangle Beer Co.

Salt. by Triangle Beer Co.

Fresh local Oysters and Seafood, combined with amazing steaks and craft cocktails.

107 Edinburgh South Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

107 Edinburgh South Drive

Cary NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Asali Desserts & Cafe

No reviews yet

Our new brick-and-mortar cafe is open in MacGregor Village in Cary, NC, serving desserts, small plates, coffee, and tea. We specialize in Mediterranean treats!

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

No reviews yet

CARY LOCATION

Tasu Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

Buffalo Brothers Cary

No reviews yet

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston