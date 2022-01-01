Go
Toomey Tap Room

300 South Lamar BLVD

Popular Items

Hot Dog$6.00
Plain. Served with fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
sliced avocado, pickles, cole slaw
6 Wings$7.00
12 Wings$17.00
Guacamole Burger$9.00
shredded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, guacamole, pico de gallo
Fries$6.00
garlic parmesan, serves 2-3, choice of Victory Sauce or ranch
Tater Tots$8.00
choice of Victory Sauce or ranch
BBQ Cheeseburger$9.00
bbq sauce, chedder cheese, coleslaw & Pickles
Chef Salad$6.00
boiled egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese
Kerbey Queso$9.00
guacamole, pico de gallo, corn chips

Location

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
