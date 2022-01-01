Go
Toast

TOP CLASS PIZZA

Come in and enjoy!

1026 N Tustin Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WINGS
Large 14"$16.25
GARDEN
MIX SALAD TOPPED WITH BLACK OLIVES ,TOMATOS ,MOZZARELLA CHEESE & CROUTONS
MEATBALL$9.00
8" FRENCH ROLL TOPPED WITH 1/4rd ALL BEEF MEATBALLS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SPRINKLED BASIL, AND TOASTED
TOASTED RAVIOLIS
See full menu

Location

1026 N Tustin Ave

Anaheim CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

No reviews yet

J&Q is specialized in Banh Mi, Pho, rice dishes, and coffee. We use all local products and only USDA Choice or better and Certified Angus Beef. Each of our product is made to order and quick for take out. We have an open kitchen environment and dining-in is also available.

The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bottle Logic Brewing

No reviews yet

United in the thirst for knowledge and beer.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston