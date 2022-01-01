Go
TOPDOG

Plump, Juicy, Tender, Delicious Hot Dog Company!

308 Main St.

Popular Items

Fries$2.50
It’s Willy Chili$9.00
topped with our homemade chili, Fritos
grilled onions & cheese
Rocking Tots or Fries$8.00
tator tots topped w/ cheeses,
chili, jalapenos, & onions, topped w/ jalapeno ranch
Arkansas Cheesesteak$12.00
thinly sliced ribeye & ham, sauteed onions, and peppers,
blended melted cheeses
Tots$2.50
Onion Rings$2.50
Vegan Beer Brat$8.00
served w/ grilled onions and spicy mustard *V*
Slider Pup 3 Choice$12.00
All American$8.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion,Mississippi comeback sauce
308 Main St.

Little Rock AR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
