Top Hog BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e

Popular Items

Melt$9.95
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
Pulled Pork (Entree)$10.95
Pork butt smoked with a blend of Florida woods served pulled
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.
Cuban Sandwich$10.50
Smoked pork and ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Carolina mustard sauce pressed between cuban bread.
(5pc) Stuffed Jalapenos (GF)$6.50
Jalapeños stuffed with out tangy cheese mix, wrapped in bacon and smoked.
Smoked Brisket (Entree)$13.95
Certified Angus Beef, rubbed with our own blend of spices and slow smoked.
BBQ Combo$14.95
Two of our best on one tray
Ribs$13.95
Citrus and Honey glazed back ribs (third, half, or full rack)
Deluxe Melt$10.50
Smoked Brisket, Smoked portabella Mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and melted Swiss and Gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
Make Your Own Meal$32.95
Location

6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e

Gainesville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
