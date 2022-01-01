Go
Top of the Bagel

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

2540 El Camino Real • $

Avg 4.7 (2228 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Dozen Bagels$9.50
Six bagels.
Small Bundle of Bagels$11.99
Six bagels and one tub of cream cheese.
Jumbo Pack$29.99
Nineteen bagels and three tubs of cream cheese.
Bagel with Jelly$2.50
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.25
Baker's Dozen$15.99
Thirteen bagels.
Big Bundle of Bagels$21.99
Includes thirteen bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.
Bagel with Butter$2.50
Bagel with Peanut Butter$4.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese &amp; Bacon$6.00

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2540 El Camino Real

Carlsbad CA

