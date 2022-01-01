/
Top of the Bagel
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
2540 El Camino Real • $
Avg 4.7
(2228 reviews)
Popular Items
Half Dozen Bagels
$9.50
Six bagels.
Small Bundle of Bagels
$11.99
Six bagels and one tub of cream cheese.
Jumbo Pack
$29.99
Nineteen bagels and three tubs of cream cheese.
Bagel with Jelly
$2.50
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$4.25
Baker's Dozen
$15.99
Thirteen bagels.
Big Bundle of Bagels
$21.99
Includes thirteen bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.
Bagel with Butter
$2.50
Bagel with Peanut Butter
$4.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese & Bacon
$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout
Location
2540 El Camino Real
Carlsbad CA
