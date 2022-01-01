Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Welcome to Top of the Hill Restaurant and Brewery! Located on the corner of Franklin and Columbia in downtown Chapel Hill, Top of the Hill has been proud to serve the community since 1996.
FRENCH FRIES
100 E Franklin St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 E Franklin St
Chapel Hill NC
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 12:15 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:15 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:15 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Spicy 9 Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Que Chula
Come in and enjoy!
Lime & Basil
April 5th will be our last day of operation. Thank you for all of your support. <3