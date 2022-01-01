Go
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

Welcome to Top of the Hill Restaurant and Brewery! Located on the corner of Franklin and Columbia in downtown Chapel Hill, Top of the Hill has been proud to serve the community since 1996.

FRENCH FRIES

100 E Franklin St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Top Burger$12.99
grilled 8 oz. beef burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, aioli & your choice of American cheese, pepper jack, cheddar, Swiss, gorgonzola or pimento cheese on a brioche bun, served with beer-battered fries
Full Pound Thumbs & Toes$12.99
beer-battered boneless fried chicken bites tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Thai chili or garlic Sriracha sauce
Lizard Chips$8.99
sliced dill pickles & jalapeños crispy fried in TOPO beer batter, served with Baja dipping sauce
French Quarter Jambalaya$15.99
shrimp, grilled chicken & Andouille sausage sautéed with arborio rice, onions, tomatoes & roasted okra in a rich Cajun broth
Crowler Old Well White$10.00
New batch brewed July 21st. Old Well White will be available first week of August. Please stay tuned!!!
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
local Chatham County Farms fried chicken breast with dill pickles & aioli on a brioche bun, served with beer-battered fries
Southwest Chicken Pasta$15.99
gemelli pasta sautéed with grilled chicken, black beans, shoe-peg corn & chipotle cream sauce, garnished with scallions, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese & crisp tortilla strips
Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat Crowler$10.00
32 oz. can
Bavarian Pretzels$8.75
served with spicy queso sauce & house-made nitro beer mustard
100 E Franklin St

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday10:45 am - 12:15 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:15 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:15 am
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:00 am
