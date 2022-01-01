Go
Top of the Market

Gourmet Market & Delicatessen
Bar & Bistro
Event & Catering Space

32 Webster Street

Popular Items

Reese's Cookie$1.00
M&M Cookie$1.00
GRILLED TURKEY$8.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Cole Slaw
SIDE SALAD$4.00
Mixed greens topped with tomato, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese.
GOURMET SALAD SANDWICH$8.50
Your choice of our homemade chicken, egg, or tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.
Macaroni Salad
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB$8.50
Turkey, ham, bacon with American and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of toasted
sourdough bread.
Location

32 Webster Street

Dayton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

