Go
Toast

Top Round - Dallas

Come in and enjoy!

4800 Bryan Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chix Tenders$9.99
Corn Dog$4.00
Our Crispy Corn Dogs served with Yellow Mustard
Horse & Hole$9.99
Slow Roasted Roast Beef, Au Jus, Seasoning Shake, Provel Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Horseradish Cream on a Sesame Bun
Side Sauces
Cheese Tots$3.99
Crispy Tots topped with House Cheese Wizz
Corn Dog 2x$5.00
See full menu

Location

4800 Bryan Street

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cry Wolf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

Located in the Historic Junius Heights neighborhood of Old East Dallas, Garden Cafe is the perfect escape.
Garden Cafe is one of the most unique restaurants in Dallas. We offer quality local fare with a beautiful patio in the midst of our on-site kitchen garden that provides many of our herbs and vegetables. Ask us about hosting private events, weddings, corporate outings or any other event. We feature local rotating art, artist receptions, book signings, and local musicians.

Loro Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

HOPE Coffee DTS

No reviews yet

A great gathering place near downtown Dallas for craft coffee, tea, pastries, and more. Located on the campus of Dallas Theological Seminary, HOPE Coffee DTS has plenty of indoor seating available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston