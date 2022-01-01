Top Round - Dallas

Garden Cafe

Located in the Historic Junius Heights neighborhood of Old East Dallas, Garden Cafe is the perfect escape.

Garden Cafe is one of the most unique restaurants in Dallas. We offer quality local fare with a beautiful patio in the midst of our on-site kitchen garden that provides many of our herbs and vegetables. Ask us about hosting private events, weddings, corporate outings or any other event. We feature local rotating art, artist receptions, book signings, and local musicians.

