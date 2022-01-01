Top Round - Dallas
Come in and enjoy!
4800 Bryan Street
Popular Items
Location
4800 Bryan Street
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cry Wolf
Come in and enjoy!
Garden Cafe
Located in the Historic Junius Heights neighborhood of Old East Dallas, Garden Cafe is the perfect escape.
Garden Cafe is one of the most unique restaurants in Dallas. We offer quality local fare with a beautiful patio in the midst of our on-site kitchen garden that provides many of our herbs and vegetables. Ask us about hosting private events, weddings, corporate outings or any other event. We feature local rotating art, artist receptions, book signings, and local musicians.
Loro Dallas
Come in and enjoy!!
HOPE Coffee DTS
A great gathering place near downtown Dallas for craft coffee, tea, pastries, and more. Located on the campus of Dallas Theological Seminary, HOPE Coffee DTS has plenty of indoor seating available.