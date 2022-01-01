Go
Top Up Burgers

39490 w14 mile rd

Popular Items

Garlic Parmesan Fries$3.45
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken breast served on a grilled brioche bun.
Fries$2.95
fresh hand cut fries
Cajun Fries$3.45
Build your own burger$8.85
Double patty served on a grilled brioche bun.
The Breakfast Burger$9.95
Double cheese burger, yellow American cheese, crispy hashbrown, crispy bacon, fried egg, and top up sauce on a grilled brioche bun.
Battered Onion Rings$4.95
beer battered onion rings served with side of YKS Sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.95
double cheeseburger, yellow American cheese, grilled bacon, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, served on a grilled brioche bun.
Chili Cheese Fries$3.95
Commerce Township MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
