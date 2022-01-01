Topeca Hyatt
Come in and enjoy or take it to go!
All orders placed here will be available at the HYATT REGENCY HOTEL in Downtown Tulsa.
100 E 2nd St
Popular Items
Location
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Vault
Located in the historic Tulsa First National Auto Bank, The Vault serves classic American fare and craft cocktails in a mid-century modern setting. We focus on quality food made from scratch and always using organic or all-natural meats as well as fresh produce.
fROOT Bowls
We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!
The Local Bison
Come in and enjoy!
The Cellar Dweller
Come in and enjoy!