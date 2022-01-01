Topeka restaurants you'll love

Topeka restaurants
Toast
  Topeka

Topeka's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Topeka restaurants

Lago Vista Xpress image

 

Lago Vista Xpress

2041 Southeast Washington Street, Topeka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PUFFY TACO$3.50
A flakey flour tortilla shell stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
STREET TACO$3.00
Soft corn tortilla taco with your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
CUBANA$8.00
Ham, pulled pork, american swiss cheese, our house made pickles and Cuban mustard on a toasted focaccia roll. Served with kettle chips.
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1418 SW Lane Street, Topeka

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Pal Indian Cuisine image

 

Pal Indian Cuisine

2620 SW 6th St, Topeka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken 65$8.00
Spiced deep fried chicken sauteed in curry leaf, mustard seed
Chicken Korma$15.50
Chicken in heavy cream and spices with nuts
Veggie Pakoras$5.00
Vegetable fritters made with potato, onion, carrot and spinach
Abigails image

GRILL

Abigails

3701 Sw Plaza Dr, Topeka

Avg 4.4 (658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All Meat Nachos$10.95
Classic Cheeseburger$9.95
Trio$15.00
Celtic Fox image

 

Celtic Fox

118 SW 8th Ave # 202, Topeka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos

Lawrence

Manhattan

