Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar

We made it in SF Chronicle's Top Restaurant List AND Michelin Guide!
We are a modern neighborhood restaurant. While we could easily bring on familiar dishes and flavors often associated with neighborhood restaurants, it would be a shame not to take advantage of the diverse culinary offerings our Bay Area has to provide. We offer an eclectic mix of rustic made-from-scratch dishes, always nuanced and inspired by what’s available seasonally. Our food will be approachable, eschewing complicated names, and bohemian in spirit as we are nonconforming and unconventional—sophisticated only in the way we are able to weave different ethnic influences and ingredients together.

855 Macarthur Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (285 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings Wrapped in Savoy Cabbage$17.00
Pork dumplings (5) wrapped in savoy cabbage in gingered bone broth with market vegetables and farro, served with chili oil
Seared Rice Cake w/ Pork and Shrimp Cotton, Lap Xuong Sausage$15.00
Seared rice cakes with pork and shrimp cotton, lap xuong sausage, scallion oil, fried shallots, and pickles.
Savory Donuts w/ Bacon$9.00
Savory ricotta doughnut pecorino, garlic, scallion, bacon. At this time, we are not able to omit bacon for savory doughnuts due to limited number of fryers.
Charred Savoy Cabbage Wedges$17.00
Dinner only. Charred savoy cabbage w/ roasted sunchokes, maitake mushrooms, shoestring sweet potatoes, finished with Meyer lemon herved citronette. Vegan and GF
Grilled Lemongrass Beef Short Rib$18.00
(Dinner only) One grilled short rib topped with peanuts, served with vermicelli sheets, lettuce and herbs for wrapping and dipping in lime, cilantro, cucumber dipping sauce[gluten free]Notes on allergens: peanuts, fish sauce
Rice Vermicelli Bowl$11.00
LUNCH ONLY Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil, peanuts, viet dipping sauce. Add your choice of meats. (gf)
Beet Medley and Citrus Salad$14.00
beet medley, citrus, and chicory salad, dressed in bird’s eye chili vinaigrette, topped with spiced candied walnuts (vgn gf )
Tissue Bread$9.00
Tissue bread, pickles, and tamari dipping sauce. [vegan]
Notes on common allergens: wheat
Little Gem Spears w/ Herbed Pepita Dressing$13.00
Little gem spears, herbed pepita dressing, radishes, topped with seeds (pepita, hemp, and sunflower seeds) and finished with grated parmesan. [vegetarian, gluten free]
Notes on common allergens: dairy in dressing
Lemon Ricotta Donuts$6.00
Lemon ricotta zeppole italian lemon ricotta doughnuts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

855 Macarthur Blvd

San Leandro CA

Sunday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

