Top Of The Bay Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

898 Oakland Beach Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (2089 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$32.95
A 12oz center cut tenderloin grilled to your liking. Try it with a side of béarnaise sauce or with a mushroom demi-glaze!
Tangy Chicken Wings$10.95
(10) lightly battered wings sauteed in a garlic burgundy wine sauce with sliced hot cherry peppers
Top of the Bay Famous Clam Cakes - Half Dozen (6)$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

898 Oakland Beach Ave

Warwick RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
