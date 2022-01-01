Go
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company

379 Professional Ct

Popular Items

Half Topp’t Salad$7.99
Full Topp’t Salad$10.99
Full Craft Your Own Personal Salad$10.99
Half Craft Your Own Personal Salad$7.99
Full Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
Ranch dressing, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon.
Mini 2-5 topp't$6.29
Your choice of sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
Full Carnivore$8.99
Olive oil, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, crumbled meatballs
$6.99 (1) topping pizza$6.99
2-5 topp't$8.99
Your choice of dough + sauce, paired with shredded mozzarella and up to 5 toppings of your choice.
Full Garlic Cheese Sticks$6.49
Location

379 Professional Ct

New Albany IN

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
