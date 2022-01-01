Go
Toast

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

Fast. Fresh. Yours.

8750 Penrose Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

thai peanut - small.$11.00
house made thai peanut sauce, mozzarella blend, thai marinated chicken, carrot, red onion, jalapeno, fresh basil, roasted peanuts.
kid's meal(12 and under).$5.00
kids meals include a 6" single-topping pizza, and choice of milk, juice, or a kids drink. for ages 12 and under ONLY. Add a kids gelato for only $1.00!
build your own pizza - large.$14.00
start with a cheese pizza, build as you like! includes sauce + mozzarella/provolone cheese. toppings additional.
build your own pizza - small.$8.00
start with a cheese pizza, build as you like! includes sauce + mozzarella/provolone cheese. toppings additional.
$10 sunday special.
Large single-topping pizzas for $10 every Sunday! Available online ONLY. Comes with red sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend cheese, and your choice of topping.
garlic cheese bread.$4.50
9" italian bread, garlic butter, mozzarella blend, herb+cheese blend, served with a side of red sauce.
buffalo bleu - small.$9.50
buttermilk dressing, bleu cheese, mozzarella blend, buffalo marinated chicken, buffalo sauce finisher.
soft drink.
margherita - small.$9.00
olive oil blend sauce, mozzarella blend, sliced roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh chopped basil.
topp'd out - large.$20.00
red tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive.
See full menu

Location

8750 Penrose Lane

Lenexa KS

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Door Woodfired Grill

No reviews yet

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Lenexa, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

Blue Moose

No reviews yet

The Blue Moose Bar & Grill prides itself on creative cuisine, exceptional service, and of course, a Big Blue Moose to make you smile!
Every Tuesday join us for $15 wine bottles! We offer weekly happy hour food and drink specials every weekday between 3 to 6pm. Prefer to eat at home? Enjoy curbside pick up, carryout, or delivery. Order online!
For more than 19 years, the Blue Moose brand has endeavored to be the finest upscale-casual restaurant in the neighborhood. We remain dedicated to providing a friendly staff who serves hand-crafted cocktails and delicious fare from our scratch menus!

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston