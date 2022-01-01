Go
Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

6745 Stage Road

Popular Items

Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Bar-B-Q Beans$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Bacon Cheeseburgers$6.49
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Party Packs$32.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Turkey Burgers$5.99
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
6745 Stage Road

Bartlett TN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
