Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

3320 Interstate 55

Popular Items

Tops Famous Burger$4.89
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Pork Combos$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Burger Combos$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
Fries - Large Order$2.49
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Sampler Plate$17.99
Chopped pork shoulder, sliced beef brisket, and 1/4 slab of ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun, and sweet and mild BBQ sauces.
Pork Shoulder Plate$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
Rib Slabs$13.99
1/2 or full slab of smoked, seasoned, St Louis ribs served with Tops original BBQ sauce on the side
Large Drink$2.49
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Party Packs$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Location

3320 Interstate 55

Marion AR

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
