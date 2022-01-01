Go
Toast

Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

4824 Bethel Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Party Packs$32.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Smoked BBQ Bologna$4.49
Seasoned BBQ bologna smoked slow and then grilled to order. Served on a bun with Tops original mild sauce & slaw.
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
Tops Famous Bar-B-Q Beans$3.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder in various sizes
Sandwich Packs$22.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket with enough BBQ sauce, slaw, and buns for up to 6, 12 or 24 people.
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Bacon Cheeseburgers$6.49
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
See full menu

Location

4824 Bethel Rd

Olive Branch MS

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweetpea's Table

No reviews yet

The place to meet and eat, have fun for the whole family. Live music on Thursday & Friday Nights. Enjoy country music and good food!

Flava Shack Seafood

No reviews yet

Follow us on Instagram
@flavashackseafood

SideStreet Burgers

No reviews yet

Simple. Classic. Creative.

Olive Branch Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Simple. Classic. Creative. But With Pizzas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston