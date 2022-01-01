Go
Tops Bar-B-Q

5144 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38117

Popular Items

Bag of Potato Chips$1.19
Assorted flavors from Brim
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Sandwich Packs$22.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket with enough BBQ sauce, slaw, and buns for up to 6, 12 or 24 people.
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Bar-B-Q Beans$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Turkey Burgers$5.99
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Bacon Cheeseburgers$6.49
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

5144 Poplar Avenue, Memphis TN 38117

