Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

3970 Rhodes Ave

Popular Items

Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Turkey Burgers$5.99
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Bacon Cheeseburgers$6.49
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Smoked BBQ Bologna$4.49
Seasoned BBQ bologna smoked slow and then grilled to order. Served on a bun with Tops original mild sauce & slaw.
Apple Turnover$1.99
Fried apple turnover
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
3970 Rhodes Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
