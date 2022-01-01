Go
Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

313 Stateline Rd. West • $

Avg 2.8 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger Combos$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
Party Packs$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Sandwich Packs$22.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket with enough BBQ sauce, slaw, and buns for up to 6, 12 or 24 people.
Rib Slabs$13.99
1/2 or full slab of smoked, seasoned, St Louis ribs served with Tops original BBQ sauce on the side
Sampler Plate$17.99
Chopped pork shoulder, sliced beef brisket, and 1/4 slab of ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun, and sweet and mild BBQ sauces.
Tops Famous Bar-B-Q Beans$3.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder in various sizes
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Fries - Large Order$2.49
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Pork Combos$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Tops Famous Burger$4.89
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

313 Stateline Rd. West

Southaven MS

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
