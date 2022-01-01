Go
Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

3353 Summer Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Pork Sandwich$4.00
Tops Famous Burger$4.89
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Regular Order$1.89
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Burger Combos$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
Turkey Burger Combos$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
Pork Combos$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Fries - Large Order$2.49
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Bar-B-Q Beans$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Location

3353 Summer Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
