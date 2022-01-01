Go
Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

1286 Union Avenue

Popular Items

Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Beef Brisket Sandwich$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Bacon Cheeseburgers$6.49
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Rib Plate$12.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Turkey Burgers$5.99
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Location

1286 Union Avenue

Memphis TN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
