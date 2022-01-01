Go
Toast

Top Slice Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

21 3rd Street North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese$20.56
mozzarella
White$21.96
garlic butter, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan
Cheese$3.74
mozzarella
Half and Half$26.17
Cheesy Garlic Bread Stix$6.54
with marinara
Side of Sauce$0.51
bleu cheese, ranch, garlic butter, marinara, bbq, buffalo, hot sauce
Pepperoni$22.20
pepperoni & mozzarella
Extra Topping$1.17
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, chicken, ricotta, green peppers, mushrooms, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, jalapenos
Buffalo Chicken$26.17
buffalo marinated diced chicken & ranch drizzle
See full menu

Location

21 3rd Street North

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crafty Squirrel

No reviews yet

Get Squirrelly!!!

Park & Rec DTSP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Acropolis

No reviews yet

Our services offer a fine revival dining in a high energy atmosphere featuring belly dancing, plate breaking, napkin throwing, zorba dancing and live music; all this to recreate the ancient culture of the Greeks delivered to you at a dining experience like no other.
GREEK FOOD. GREEK WINE. GREEK FUN!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston