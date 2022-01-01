Torched Hop Brewing
A gathering place to enjoy our bold house brews, awesome food, and great company. Serving 20 rotating taps, craft cocktails, and elevated pub fare in an expansive brewpub. Don't forget about Bocce ball and our N64. Cheers!
249 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE
Location
249 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Come and enjoy!
Taste of Greece - Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
Spanish Tapas in the heart of Old Fourth Ward
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Come in and enjoy!