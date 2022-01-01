Go
Torched Hop Brewing

A gathering place to enjoy our bold house brews, awesome food, and great company. Serving 20 rotating taps, craft cocktails, and elevated pub fare in an expansive brewpub. Don't forget about Bocce ball and our N64. Cheers!

249 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE

Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
