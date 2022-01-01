TORCH BAR
Upscale rooftop bar in Oakland’s Uptown downtown scene. Come in and enjoy a drink with amazing views!
1630 San Pablo Avenue
Location
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hofkuche
Come in and enjoy!
Kingston 11 Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi
ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.
Sobre Mesa
Oakland’s Premiere Afro-Latin Cocktail Lounge