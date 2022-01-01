Go
Toast

Tori 44

Neighborhood Noodle Shop

2203 44TH AVE N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Agedashi Tofu *V *GF$15.00
Crispy Fried Tofu n Veggies w Rice
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Wontons$10.00
Rich, Sweet and Savory Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon Fried Wontons with house Sweet n' Sour sauce.
Fried Kimchi *CBV *GF$11.00
State Fair Worthy
DraMN *CBGF$18.00
As Seen on TV
Three tares ("Tori/Chicken Noodle's" torikotsu, "Supra's" miso, and "Bali Bali's" tahini) in a rich chicken bone broth with chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, burdock, sprouts, scallions, crispy leeks, sesame seeds, black garlic and chili oils.
Bali Bali *CBV *CBGF$18.00
Nutty n Spicy Ramen
Tantanmen style (tahini based tare) in hearty chicken or vegetable broth, Szechuan ground chicken or tofu, slow poached egg, yu-choy, sprouts, braised burdock, scallions, sesame seed, and chili oil.
Show You *CBV *CBGF$16.00
Soy Bomb
Rich tamari-based tare in a chicken or veg broth, chicken chashu or mushroom, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds.
Veg options come with radish pickles, nori, and fried leek.
Chicken Noodle *CBGF$16.00
Tori Dashi Ramen
Chicken and dashi based tare in chicken broth, with chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, yu-choy, sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds.
Salted Duck *CBGF$18.00
Yuzu Whatcha Want
Rich yuzu-infused duck tare in chicken broth, Wild Acres confit duck breast, soft boiled egg, kaiso seaweed, watermelon radish pickles, sprouts, fresh herbs, ginger-scallion sauce, sesame seeds.
Honey Gochu Wings$12.00
Twice Fried Whole Chicken Wings tossed in tangy sweet, mildly spicy house sauce, served w a bite of kimchi.
Live a Lil Kimchi Ramen *CBV CBGF$18.00
AKA Kor Dee Yuh
Korean-inspired ramen. Tamari chicken chashu or mushrooms, slow poached egg, kimchi, yu-choy, sprouts, gochujang pepper paste, scallions, black garlic oil, sesame seeds.
See full menu

Location

2203 44TH AVE N

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

No reviews yet

A chef-driven brewpub located in the heart of downtown Robbinsdale.

Nonna Rosa’s

No reviews yet

Italian Family Restaurant and Wine Bar!

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

No reviews yet

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Brother Justus Whiskey Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston