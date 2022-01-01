Torino
Family-owned restaurant since 1989 offering freshly made Northern Italian cuisine, focusing on traditional classics and modern twists.
12 New Street
Location
Metuchen NJ
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
